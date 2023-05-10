May 10, 2023
THANKS, VLAD!:
U.S. Support for Nuclear Power Soars (Akielly Hu, 5/09/23, Grist)
A Gallup survey released in late April found that 55 percent of U.S. adults support the use of nuclear power. That's up four percentage points from last year and reflects the highest level of public support for nuclear energy use in electricity since 2012.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 10, 2023 12:00 AM
