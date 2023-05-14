May 14, 2023
Q IS A FALSE FLAG OP:
Trust linked to porn-friendly bank could gain a stake in Trump's Truth Social (Drew Harwell, Matt Bernardini and Matei Rosca, May 13, 2023, Washington Post)
An obscure financial entity with connections to a Caribbean-island bank that bills itself as a top payment service for adult entertainment sites would gain a sizable stake in former president Donald Trump's media company if its merger deal proceeds, according to internal documents a company whistleblower has shared with federal investigators and The Washington Post.Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter.Yet the role ES Family Trust would assume in Trump Media and Technology Group has never been officially disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission or to shareholders in Digital World Acquisition, the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that has proposed merging with Trump's company.
