MET ONE NATIONALIST...:





Last Monday, WBHM published an interview with U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville about his holds on military promotions. Tuberville is blocking the promotions because of a Pentagon policy on abortion, a move that even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks a bit much.





In the middle of a rambling answer to a question about what message his stand sends to foreign adversaries, Tuberville brought up white nationalism.





"The Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don't believe in our agenda, as Joe Biden's agenda," he said. "They're destroying it. This year, we will not reach any recruiting goals in the military. So, if we want to talk about -- looking weak -- that's where we're going to look weak."





If you read this as Tuberville saying that kicking racists out of the military is a sign of weakness, you're not alone.





When interviewer Richard Banks asked Tuberville if he believes white nationalists should be allowed to enlist, Tuberville said "They call them that. I call them Americans."