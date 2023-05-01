IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

In the study -- published Friday by the research journal JAMA Network -- researchers led by the University of California San Diego, La Jolla took a randomly drawn sample of about 200 patient questions from social media platform Reddit's AskDocs social media forum.





Then both human doctors and ChatGPT answered the questions.





They had a clinical team evaluate both of the answers to each of the questions, rating them on the quality of the answers and the empathy demonstrated.





The chatbot won. It wasn't close.



