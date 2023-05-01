May 1, 2023
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
ChatGPT might show more empathy than docs, study finds (Tina Reed, 5/01/23, Axios)
In the study -- published Friday by the research journal JAMA Network -- researchers led by the University of California San Diego, La Jolla took a randomly drawn sample of about 200 patient questions from social media platform Reddit's AskDocs social media forum.Then both human doctors and ChatGPT answered the questions.They had a clinical team evaluate both of the answers to each of the questions, rating them on the quality of the answers and the empathy demonstrated.The chatbot won. It wasn't close.Evaluators preferred the response by the computer nearly 80% of the time over the human doctor's answer.
