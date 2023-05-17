May 17, 2023
IT'S FIBROMYALGIA:
Cops say they're being poisoned by fentanyl. Experts say the risk is 'extremely low' (Brian Mann, 5/16/23, NPR: All Things Considered)
Reports of police suffering severe medical symptoms after touching or inhaling powdered fentanyl are common, occurring "every few weeks" around the U.S. according to experts interviewed by NPR.But many experts say these officers aren't experiencing fentanyl or opioid overdoses."This has never happened," said Dr. Ryan Marino, a toxicologist and emergency room physician who studies addiction at Case Western Reserve University. "There has never been an overdose through skin contact or accidentally inhaling fentanyl."
