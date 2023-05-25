IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

The updated National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) bulletin says the coming months could be dangerous.





"Factors that could mobilize individuals to commit violence include their perceptions of the 2024 general election cycle and legislative or judicial decisions pertaining to sociopolitical issues. Likely targets of potential violence include US critical infrastructure, faith-based institutions, individuals or events associated with the LGBTQIA+ community, schools, racial and ethnic minorities, and government facilities and personnel, including law enforcement," it said.





In particular, officials said that a candidate who casts doubt on the election system "would contribute to the potential of violent acts."



