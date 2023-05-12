May 12, 2023
IN THE BEGINNING WAS THE wORD:
How generative AI is building better antibodies: Language models similar to those behind ChatGPT have been used to improve antibody therapies against COVID-19, Ebola and other viruses. (Ewen Callaway, 5/04/23, Nature)
At the height of the pandemic, researchers raced to develop some of the first effective treatments against COVID-19: antibody molecules isolated from the blood of people who had recovered from the disease.Now, scientists have shown that generative artificial intelligence (AI) can provide a shortcut through some of this laborious process, suggesting sequences that boost the potency of antibodies against viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and ebolavirus. A study published last week in Nature Biotechnology1 is part of growing efforts to apply 'neural networks' similar to those behind the ChatGPT AI platform to antibody design.
