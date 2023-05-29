May 29, 2023
IF ONLY THERE WAS A HISTORICAL NAME FOR SUCH A REGIME:
Levin said to call for judges who 'understand' why Jews don't want to live near Arabs (Times of Israel, 5/29/23)
Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the chief architect of the suspended judicial overhaul legislation, reportedly told the cabinet on Sunday that the Supreme Court must feature justices who "understand" why Jewish Israelis would not be "prepared to live with Arabs" in mixed localities."Arabs buy apartments in Jewish communities in the Galilee and this causes Jews to leave these cities, because they are not prepared to live with Arabs. We need to ensure that the Supreme Court has justices who understand this," said Levin, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
