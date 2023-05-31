GOD BLESS PAUL O'NEILL:

A new investment program being tested in some states makes the case: what if the poorest children started life with some money in the bank.





That is the premise of a program catching on among Democratic leaders around the country. So-called baby bonds have been discussed in at least eight states and lawmakers have approved programs in Washington, D.C., Connecticut and California.





The idea is for the government to deposit a few thousand dollars into a trust account for each infant born to parents below a designated income level. As adults, the beneficiaries can use the money--plus investment returns--to help pay for education or a home.



