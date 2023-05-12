May 12, 2023
GAS CARS GIVE ONE RANGE ANXIETY:
Sweden to pave world's first permanent e-road for EV charging while driving (Ioanna Lykiardopoulou, May 10, 2023, Next Web)
As countries across Europe scale up efforts towards fossil fuel-free mobility, Sweden is working on the world's first permanent electric road -- allowing electric cars and trucks to charge while driving.The project is led by the Swedish Transport Administration, Trafikverket, which has selected the E20 highway. Specifically, it will build the electric road system (ERS) on the 21km route from Hallsberg to Örebro, located between the country's two largest cities, Stockholm and Gothenburg.The e-road is now at the procurement and final planning stage, while Trafikverket expects to complete and introduce it to the public in 2025/2026.
