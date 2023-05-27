May 27, 2023
BUT WHATABOUT THE DAYS WHEN THERE IS NO AIR...:
SCIENTISTS HARVEST ELECTRICITY FROM "THIN AIR" USING STRANGE MATERIAL (NOOR AL-SIBAI, 5/26/23, The Byte)
In a statement, the University of Massachusetts Amherst announced that electrical engineer Jun Yao and his team had built upon prior research in a new paper in the journal Advanced Materials into what they call the "Air-gen effect." The basic idea? Growing conducive nanofilms out of bacteria that can pull small amounts of electricity from the water vapor in the air."The air contains an enormous amount of electricity," Yao said in the school's statement. "Think of a cloud, which is nothing more than a mass of water droplets. Each of those droplets contains a charge, and when conditions are right, the cloud can produce a lightning bolt--but we don't know how to reliably capture electricity from lightning. What we've done is to create a human-built, small-scale cloud that produces electricity for us predictably and continuously so that we can harvest it."Because of its bacterial foundation, the material's initial discovery in 2020 was heralded as an intriguing new avenue for green energy tech. Yao and his team have continued to explore the concept, and he says they've found the concept is more generalizable than previously believed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 27, 2023 12:00 AM