...AND CHEAPER...:

Shifted Energy adds cellular-connected control units to electric water heaters, which are in pretty much every home in the state. It allows the company to control the electricity going to water heaters to help balance the grid during sudden shifts in supply from wind and solar power.





Getting a box hooked up to your water heater also knocks about $3 off your monthly utility bill.





The technology is fascinating -- each water heater is equipped with artificial intelligence that learns what the user needs and when they need it, so there is no impact on people's hot water supply.





With this technology, the water heaters can also take excess solar power off the grid during the day when too much is being generated for the grid to handle.