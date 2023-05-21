ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

In the lead-up to this spring's release of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's book "The Courage to Be Free," a funny thing happened on the internet: His first book, published in 2011 before his political career began, disappeared. [...]





In his book, DeSantis, who has moved to stop history lessons in Florida that might make students uncomfortable and who attacked an AP African American Studies course he said "lacks historical value," dismisses slavery as a "personal flaw" of the Founding Fathers, irrelevant to the really important stuff: context-free, cherry-picked quotes from James Madison and Alexander Hamilton.