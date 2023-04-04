April 4, 2023

WERE THE CENTRAL PARK FIVE SIMILARLY SPARED?:

Exclusive: Trump to be charged Tuesday with 34 felony counts, but spared handcuffs and mug shot (Michael Isikoff, April 3, 2023 , Yahoo! News)

Donald Trump will be placed under arrest on Tuesday and informed that he has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records, according to a source who has been briefed on the procedures for the arraignment of the former president.

When we speak of systemic racism....
Posted by at April 4, 2023 12:00 AM

  

« SOME OTHER TIGHTENING NOOSES: | Main | WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST: »