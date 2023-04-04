April 4, 2023
WERE THE CENTRAL PARK FIVE SIMILARLY SPARED?:
Exclusive: Trump to be charged Tuesday with 34 felony counts, but spared handcuffs and mug shot (Michael Isikoff, April 3, 2023 , Yahoo! News)
When we speak of systemic racism....Donald Trump will be placed under arrest on Tuesday and informed that he has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records, according to a source who has been briefed on the procedures for the arraignment of the former president.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 4, 2023 12:00 AM