TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT:

In March 2020, in the uncertain first weeks of the pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acted and talked like most other politicians. He shut down public schools and prohibited visitors at nursing homes. He expanded testing capacity and closed parks out of what he called a need to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines on social distancing. By early April, he had issued his own version of a stay-at-home order and was urging his state's residents to stay "spiritually together, but to remain socially distant."





Three years later, DeSantis has transformed himself into the face of an anti-"woke," anti-public health movement that blossomed during the pandemic -- the leader of an administration that was willing to not only defy the public health consensus but to control and manipulate information in order to advance its narrative of a crisis that has killed more than 1.1 million Americans, including more than 87,000 Floridians.





A report this month from the Tampa Bay Time revealed that DeSantis's state surgeon general had altered scientific data in order to justify his official position that young men should not receive the Covid-19 vaccine. DeSantis, who has criticized former President Donald Trump for deferring to public health officials like Anthony Fauci, has embraced conspiratorial talking points. He has suggested profits and not public health drove the Covid vaccine campaign and convened a state grand jury to investigate any "misconduct" on the part of drug manufacturers and the scientific community related to the vaccines.





What the hell happened?