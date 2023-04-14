TINY TRUMP:

The ongoing 60-day state legislative session in Tallahassee, which Mr. DeSantis is treating as a springboard to announce a presidential bid, shows the hollowness of his rhetoric.





Backed by GOP supermajorities in both chambers, Mr. DeSantis is waging frontal assaults on press freedom, reproductive freedom, free enterprise and academic freedom. Meanwhile, in the name of protecting gun rights, he has scaled back prudent safety rules. And now he's poised to target undocumented immigrants, including "dreamers," with what will be some of the cruelest policies in America.





All of this should give pause to those looking to Mr. DeSantis as an alternative to the toxicity of Trumpism.