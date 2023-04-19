THOSE WHO KNOW HIM BEST...:

"[DeSantis] is in a much weaker position now than he was a few months ago. Trump is in a much stronger position," said Sarah Longwell, a moderate Republican strategist. DeSantis, she said, has "had a tough few weeks." [...]





Three Florida Republicans joined four of their colleagues in endorsing Trump this week: Rep. Greg Steube announced his backing of the former president Monday night on Newsmax, Rep. John Rutherford tweeted his support Tuesday afternoon and Rep. Brian Mast told CNN he would be with Trump. He later confirmed his support to POLITICO, adding he might chair a committee of veterans backing the ex-president.





In yet another slight, Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden issued a statement Tuesday noting he had a "positive meeting" with DeSantis but is still backing Trump.



