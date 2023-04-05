THE WAGES OF TRUMPISM:

Liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz crushed her opponent on Tuesday in Wisconsin's Supreme Court election. The outcome of the contest will likely determine the fate of abortion rights and other key issues in the top presidential battleground.





Conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority on the state Supreme Court -- an advantage that's helped the right lock in power for the Republican-dominated legislature. But Protasiewicz's win could provide a new check on the state GOP. She will be sworn in this summer.