April 6, 2023
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Freedom Caucus and progressives lock arms -- and that could be bad news for McCarthy (NICHOLAS WU, 04/06/2023, Politico)
"Sometimes the political spectrum is more of a circle than a line. At some point, you might have sometimes-differing motives or different ranges, but you end up [at] the same conclusion, and that's okay," said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), a vocal Freedom Caucus member.
There is no reason the Left/Right would support the liberation of the Shi'a and Kurds.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 6, 2023 7:05 AM