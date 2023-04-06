THE REAL PRODUCTIVITY BOON...:

The benefits for employees were obvious: a better work-life balance, more time to relax and take care of matters at home, and less burnout.





But what the study also demonstrates, according to AP, is that this is a viable model for businesses, too. Of the 61 companies that participated, 47 -- more than three-fourths -- saw an increase in revenue compared to the same six-month period last year. Twenty-four of those companies had at least a 34% revenue increase.





Kirsty Wainwright, general manager of a restaurant called Platten's, which participated in the study, said the benefits go beyond profits, too.





"I don't think we were really measuring it in terms of profitability," she told AP. "We wanted to measure it in productivity. And actually, the productivity has gone through the roof."