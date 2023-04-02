STUMBLING AT THE FIRST HURDLE:





My aim here is to point out that any attempt to undertake Descartes' project - to discover what we can know to be certain and free from all presuppositions - is bound to either fail or show that we know nothing. We can go absolutely nowhere in argument without the laws of logic. However, these laws cannot themselves be proven, for we would have to presuppose them in order to construct an argument for them! Therefore we can know absolutely nothing independently of absolutely everything. This failure is crucial for Descartes' project, because his concern was that unless the foundations of his thought were certain and without presuppositions, everything he built upon them ''could only be highly doubtful'' (p.13). So to question everything but the laws of logic undermines his project not at the last hurdle, but at the first.