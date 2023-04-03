ONESIDSISM:

Ex-staffer's emails, texts are guiding investigators, who increasingly suspect Trump went through boxes after subpoena ( Devlin Barrett, Josh Dawsey and Perry Stein, April 2, 2023, Washington Post)

The additional evidence comes as investigators have used emails and text messages from a former Trump aide to help understand key moments last year, said the people, who like others interviewed for this article spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation.





The new details highlight the degree to which special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the potential mishandling of hundreds of classified national security papers at Trump's Florida home and private club has come to focus on the obstruction elements of the case -- whether the former president took or directed actions to impede government efforts to collect all the sensitive records.



