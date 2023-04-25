NOT YOUR FATHER'S TALIBAN:





The terrorist allegedly responsible for planning the August 2021 bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 170 Afghans was himself killed by Taliban fighters "in recent weeks," U.S. officials tell ABC News.





A senior Biden administration official on Tuesday described the deceased leader of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate (also known as ISIS-K or Islamic State Khorasan) as "the mastermind" of the attack, which involved a suicide bomber detonating an explosive device from within the dense crowds desperately trying to enter the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal.