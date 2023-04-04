IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

Jackson said Badalian was "extremely well aware" of the electoral college proceedings on Jan. 6 and how the process worked. "This defendant knew exactly what Jan. 6 was all about," she said. His focus was not on antifa, but on arresting politicians, Jackson said, pointing to messages in which Badalian talked about arresting President-elect Joe Biden and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.





"No, Mr. Badalian, the Constitution does not give you the right" to arrest the House speaker, Jackson said.





Badalian drove a rented van across the country along with Rodriguez and told members of the groups that he had packed a respirator, masks, snow goggles, kneepads and baseball helmets for the group, according to his indictment.





"Our duly elected leader has called his marching orders, we gotta show up," Badalian wrote in the "Patriots 45 MAGA Gang" chat on Dec. 21. Jackson said Tuesday that the Trump tweet gave the group "the focus it needs," by giving them a time and location.