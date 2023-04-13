HOW TO LOSE AN ARGUMENT:





The Comstock Act, an 1873 federal law signed by President Ulysses S. Grant, is a relic of an era when free speech, medical privacy, and other rights that modern-day Americans take for granted effectively did not exist.





Nearly every word of this law, which is named after the Gilded Age anti-sex crusader Anthony Comstock, is unconstitutional -- at least under the understanding of the Constitution that prevailed for nearly all of the past 60 years.