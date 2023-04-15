FUN WHILE IT LASTED...:

"If the masses are right, then we are in uncharted territory," said Mike Boylan-Kolchin, from the University.of Texas at Austin, and the author of a new paper examining the unsual galaxies. "We'll require something very new about galaxy formation or a modification to cosmology. One of the most extreme possibilities is that the universe was expanding faster shortly after the Big Bang than we predict, which might require new forces and particles."





Professor Boylan-Kolchin's paper, 'Stress testing ΛCDM with high-redshift galaxy candidates', has been published in Nature Astronomy this week.





It suggests that the information from the JWST proposes a profound dilemma for scientists. The data indicates that there mighttbe somehitn wrong with the dark energy and cold dark matter paradigm, or ΛCDM, that has been guiding cosmology for decades.