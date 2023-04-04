EXPEL THEM:

Sexton took the action against Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville. Jones and Johnson, along with Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, on Monday, days after they interrupted legislative business to lead protesters from the House floor calling for gun control. [...]





On Thursday, the three House Democrats approached the podium between bills without being recognized to speak -- breaching the chamber's rules of procedure.





With a bullhorn, the three led protestors in the galleries in several chants calling for gun reform. At no point did any demonstrators make their way onto the House floor.





State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speaks into a megaphone after interrupting the House session to call for gun control, on Thursday, March 30. With him are Reps. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis. The action came in the wake of The Covenant School shooting that killed six people earlier in the week.