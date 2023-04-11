April 11, 2023
DONALD WHO?:
Scoop: Nikki Haley campaign memo rips Trump "drama" (Alexi McCammond, 4/11/23, Axios)
"Donald Trump had a pretty good Q1, if you count being indicted as 'good,'" Haley's campaign manager Betsy Ankney wrote in the memo."Still, it's increasingly clear that Trump's candidacy is more consumed by the grievances of the past and the promise of more drama in the future, rather than a forward-looking vision for the American people," the memo went on.
