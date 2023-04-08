DOES HE MAKE CLARENCE DRESS UP LIKE A JOCKEY ON THESE TRIPS?:

When Republican megadonor Harlan Crow isn't lavishing Justice Clarence Thomas with free trips on his private plane and yacht (in possible violation of Supreme Court ethics rules), he lives a quiet life in Dallas among his historical collections. These collections include Hitler artifacts--two of his paintings of European cityscapes, a signed copy of Mein Kampf, and assorted Nazi memorabilia--plus a garden full of statues of the 20th century's worst despots.