April 8, 2023
DOES HE MAKE CLARENCE DRESS UP LIKE A JOCKEY ON THESE TRIPS?:
Clarence Thomas's Billionaire Benefactor Collects Hitler Artifacts (SYLVIE MCNAMARA, APRIL 7, 2023, Washingtonian)
When Republican megadonor Harlan Crow isn't lavishing Justice Clarence Thomas with free trips on his private plane and yacht (in possible violation of Supreme Court ethics rules), he lives a quiet life in Dallas among his historical collections. These collections include Hitler artifacts--two of his paintings of European cityscapes, a signed copy of Mein Kampf, and assorted Nazi memorabilia--plus a garden full of statues of the 20th century's worst despots.
