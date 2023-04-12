CONSERVATIVE LIBERALISM IS CONSERVATISM:

This was not a good showing for liberalism. What went wrong? The most significant problem was the absence of the conservative strain of liberalism.





Conservative liberalism is a core tradition in Western thought, critical to the development and sustainment of the American experiment in liberty. And while McCloskey did cite Adam Smith, she might have noted his warning that society will "crumble" absent "reverence for those important rules of conduct" which is naturally "enhanced" by the belief that "the Deity ... will finally reward the obedient and punish the transgressors of their duty." If Smith is correct about morality and religion, then a liberalism that explicitly rejects the traditional foundations of moral law is destined to collapse. Fortunately, hyper-rationalistic liberalism is not the only brand of liberalism available.





Conservative liberals have included Ronald Reagan, Friedrich Hayek, Frank Meyer, Alexis de Tocqueville, and Edmund Burke. In the present day, Samuel Gregg is a rare example of this tradition. Harper's therefore cannot be faulted for omitting conservative liberals from the discussion. They merely mirrored the broader discourse.





To be sure, the idea of classical liberalism is still frequently cited. Classical liberalism, however, does not precisely denote conservative liberalism, since it is a broader tradition of thought. Increasingly "classical liberalism" used by disaffected men and women of the left who still value free speech and economic growth. This is a welcome development, but it cannot substitute for conservative liberalism.





John Stuart Mill was a classical liberal, if anyone was. Yet as Friedrich Hayek noted, Mill's work suffers from the "cult of the distinct and different individuality." And as usual Mill's false conception of individualism eventually led him towards economic collectivism. Unlike Mill, a conservative liberal will recognize that social restraint is a necessary condition for liberty, as are faith, family, tradition,





Conservative liberalism is a nuanced, practical approach to politics. It holds competing ideas in tension. This brand of liberalism is not, and likely never will be, an object of mass appeal. Nevertheless, without a cadre of conservative liberals to influence public opinion and policy in a more prudent and gradual direction, consistent with human nature, all attempts to save liberalism will fail, and deservingly so.