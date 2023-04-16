April 16, 2023
COMIC GOLD:
He applied to be an assassin at RentAHitman.com, then got arrested, FBI says (Jonathan Edwards, April 14, 2023, Washington Post)
An expectant father needed to make money and prosecutors say he thought he had the skills to land a high-paying job. Military experience. Precision. Excitement.While surfing the internet, the 21-year-old stumbled across a website advertising that kind of opportunity -- so, Josiah Garcia fired off an application, according to recently filed court documents.The website, according to the FBI: RentAHitman.com.But RentAHitman is a fake website whose owner relays tips about possible murders-for-hire to law enforcement. On Thursday, a day after FBI agents arrested him, Garcia was charged in the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, prosecutors wrote Friday in a statement.
