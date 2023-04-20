CHARLEY'S OFF THE DOLE:





To reduce its impact on air quality and the climate, the San Francisco Bay Ferry has committed to replacing the majority of its vessels with non-polluting alternatives by 2035. The Sea Change is the first of these new environmentally-friendly crafts.





In fact, the LA Times says that the ferry is the first hydrogen-powered maritime vessel operating commercially in the U.S. Unlike other types of fuel, hydrogen fuel cells only produce water when they're used -- no carbon dioxide or other heat-trapping gases. The Sea Change can store enough hydrogen to last for two days in fuel cells that work like batteries.





"We know the future is zero emissions with marine transportation," San Francisco Bay Ferry spokesman Thomas Hall told the LA Times.