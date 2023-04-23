BUST A MOVE:

A recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that as little as 75 minutes a week of moderately intense, non-occupational physical activity substantially lowers the risk of dying from certain types of cancer or heart disease, two of the leading causes of death among adults.





That's just over an hour a week - and half the 150 minutes a week recommended by the CDC - of activity where your heart rate is 50% to 60% higher than when at rest.





You'll know you're at the right level of activity if you can speak while doing it but not sing, according to the CDC. So, while walking outside might make you feel like singing, in order to reap the health benefits of this walk, you'll have to leave that to the birds.



