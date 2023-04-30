April 30, 2023
AS 99 HEARTS LEAP WITH JOY:
Ted Cruz Tapes To Be Handed Over to Jack Smith's DOJ Probe (GIULIA CARBONARO, 4/26/23, Newsweek)
A lawyer for Fox News whistleblower Abby Grossberg--the former producer on Tucker Carlson Tonight who's suing the host and other executives at the network--has confirmed that the DOJ's Special Counsel Jack Smith has requested access to some of the recordings in her possession. [...]While the lawyer didn't specify exactly which tapes Smith asked for--Grossberg said she has about 90 unaired recordings from inside Fox News--MSNBC aired a part of the Ted Cruz tapes where the Texas senator discusses overthrowing the election with Fox's Maria Bartiromo.
