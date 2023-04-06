April 6, 2023
...AND TAKING THE PARTY WITH HIM...:
Trump Loses (and Dems Win) Again: Donald Trump was arrested and once again the rest of his party paid the price (Dan Pfeiffer. Apr 5, 2023, Message Box)
Tuesday was the perfect metaphor for the Republican Party in the Trump era. The former President and current frontrunner for the GOP nomination was arrested, fingerprinted, and arraigned like a common criminal. He endured the ignominy with false bravado and the full support of his party and its media apparatus. Later that night, Trump's party lost yet another winnable election.
