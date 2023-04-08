...AND CHEAPER...:

The plan is for United passengers to be able to hop aboard an Archer eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft for a 10-minute cruise to O'Hare -- a trip that can take 45 minutes or longer, depending on traffic.





Archer and United are just two of several companies that hope to use eVTOLs to whisk passengers between urban cores and airports, which often lie on the outskirts of the cities they serve.





eVTOLS are cleaner and quieter than traditional helicopters, making them more feasible for this kind of service.