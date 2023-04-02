ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





Within about 22 hours, the right's political heavyweight and its biggest force in the media were both knocked off balance. And then, soon after the Fox ruling, the right's vocal, aggressive online community got its turn.





Back in 2016, at about the time that alleged affair by Trump was being covered up, one of his fervent supporters began publishing social media posts suggesting that supporters of Trump's Democratic opponent could vote by text message. Douglass Mackey -- then a well-known social-media troll -- created ads targeting likely supporters of Hillary Clinton, like black women, and suggesting that they could cast ballots with their phones. Attempting to keep people from voting is a violation of federal law and, on Friday, a jury convicted Mackey on a conspiracy charge.





The case had long been cast by the right as an effort by prosecutors working for a Democratic administration cracking down on an opposing voice, an attempt to "criminalize memes." A federal jury, presented with an articulation of Mackey's actions and the letter of the law, disagreed. News broke just about 24 hours after the charges against Trump had appeared at the clerk's office in Manhattan.



