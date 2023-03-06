March 6, 2023
WHY YOU CAN'T BE CHRISTIAN AND NATIONALIST/NATIVIST:
Human Beings Are Stewards, Not Slaves to God: The biblical concept of imago Dei sets the Judeo-Christian narrative apart from other ancient origin stories. (ALEXANDRA O. HUDSON, FEBRUARY 27, 2023, Christianity Today)
I explored many different origin stories from around the world while creating a video series called "Storytelling and the Human Condition" for The Teaching Company and Wondrium (formerly The Great Courses). And even though I was raised in an evangelical Christian home, I was struck by how much I took for granted in the Judeo-Christian anthropology when I compared it to others.In the Judeo-Christian worldview, the origin story of humankind is defined by the imago Dei: the notion that God created human beings in his image. And when I compared the creation narrative in Genesis to other ancient origin stories from the Mesopotamian region, this concept hit me in a new way.Genesis reveals important information about the character of the Judeo-Christian God. There is a single Creator who acts upon the world with intention and brings order out of chaos. There is a purpose to it all. It is all done in a peaceful environment: The phrase "Let there be" is sufficient to bring whole new creations into being.After the creation of the cosmos, earth, and animals, God creates Adam and Eve--suggesting that humankind is the pinnacle of the created world. Human beings bear the imprint of the divine, as we share in the nature of the God who created us. The imago Dei means that we have dignity as well as a responsibility to steward the rest of the created world.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 6, 2023 12:00 AM