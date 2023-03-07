March 7, 2023
WHEN BOTH FRIENDLY AND HOSTILE WITNESSES SUBVERT YOUR CASE:
Jim Jordan scrambles amid claims "weaponization" probe is a dud (Sophia Cai, 3/06/23, Axios)
Criticism of Jordan escalated over the weekend, after the New York Times reported that three witnesses Jordan had cast as FBI "whistleblowers" provided little information and had touted various conspiracy theories. Two had received financial help from an ally of former President Trump.A 316-page report compiled by Democrats dismissed the testimony, saying that "nearly all of the Republicans involved in this investigation -- the witnesses, some of the members, and certainly their outside operators" -- are linked by a desire to whitewash the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Whatever else it may be, no one can deny that MAGA is hilarious.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 7, 2023 12:00 AM