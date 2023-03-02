VIRTUOSITY:





Sixteen regional commercial New South Wales government offices will soon act as a rooftop solar fuelled virtual power plant, as the last of 16 battery systems are installed for the landmark project.





The innovative VPP, installed and operated by Shell Energy in partnership with the NSW state government, has been designed to aggregate the battery storage units as a grid stabilising or bolstering resource.





The initiative by Property & Development NSW (PDNSW) will use the batteries to store excess solar output and feed up to 1,280kWh of energy back into the electricity network during peak demand periods.