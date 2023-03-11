March 11, 2023
TOO GOOD FOR TRUMPISM:
What key players at Fox News said about the network and its viewers (Sarah Ellison, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Shelly Tan, March 10, 2023, Washington Post)
Paul D. RyanBoard member"I see this as a key inflection point for Fox ... A solid pushback (including editorial) of his baseless calls for overturning electors, etc. will undoubtedly accrue pushback and possibly a momentary ratings dip, but will clearly redound to our benefit in terms of credibility."-- Text messages to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, Dec. 6, 2020.Paul D. Ryan, a former speaker of the House and leading light of the GOP before his brand of intellectual conservatism was swamped by the MAGA movement, joined the Fox Corp. board after leaving Congress. He has urged the party to move on from the former president, saying that Republicans "lose with Trump."In correspondence uncovered by Dominion, Ryan texted to the Murdochs in December 2020 that he thought that Fox was at a "key inflection point." In calling for pushback of Trump's baseless claims, Ryan hoped the network could appeal to center and center-right voters."The sooner we can put down the echoes of falsehoods from our side, the faster we can get onto principled loyal opposition," Ryan wrote. "I truly hope our contributors, along with Tucker, Laura, and Sean get that and execute."
Poor sweet Paul Ryan. One can kind of understand the reluctance of conservatives to reckon with the racist reality of the Tea Party, but to not grasp it by 2021 was dangerous naivete.
