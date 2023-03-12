March 12, 2023
TO BE FAIR, HE OWES VLAD A LOT MORE THAN THAT:
Fox News Edits Out Trump Saying He Might've Let Russia 'Take Over' Parts of Ukraine (Justin Baragona, Mar. 07, 2023, Daily Beast)
Donald Trump has long insisted that the Ukraine war would have never happened if he were still president, going so far as to blame the "rigged election" on Russia's unprovoked invasion while claiming he had the magic words to stop the fighting "immediately."During a radio interview with Fox News host (and longtime confidant) Sean Hannity on Monday, the twice-impeached ex-president finally revealed how he personally would have prevented the war. According to Trump, all he needed to do was let Russia "take over" parts of Ukraine.
Not that he generally pays his debts, but Donald never did pay off on his promise to reward Vlad if he interfered in the election.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 12, 2023 5:23 PM