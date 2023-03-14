March 14, 2023
TINY TRUMP:
DeSantis Calls U.S. Support of Ukraine Distraction From More Vital Interests (John McCormick, March 13, 2023, WSJ)
Mr. DeSantis' statement places him in a position similar to one taken by former President Donald Trump, who called the war "disastrous" during a campaign appearance Monday evening in Davenport, Iowa, and said if re-elected he would work to rapidly negotiate an end.Both men have taken positions in contrast to strong support for Ukraine offered by other declared and prospective GOP presidential candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
To be fair, the Trumpists are still upset that America intervened in the Confederacy.
