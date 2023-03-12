THERE'S A REASON TRUMPISTS FEEL LOOKED DOWN UPON (profanity alert):

In an exchange with Carlson and Shah, the former Trump adviser, explained that Sidney Powell claimed that she had an affidavit that would prove a link between Dominion and Venezuela. Shah called it absurd.





"Might wanna address this, but this stuff is so [****] insane. Vote rigging to the tune of millions? C'mon," Shah wrote.





Carlson's then-producer, Alex Pfeiffer, followed up: "It is so insane but our viewers believe it so addressing again how her stupid Venezuela affidavit isn't proof might insult them."





Shah encouraged Carlson to talk about it, saying it was "not new info, not proof" and then to quickly "pivot to being deferential."





Pfeiffer, who now runs his own public affairs company according to his LinkedIn page, called the wavering "surreal."





"Like negotiating with terrorists," he told the other men. "But especially dumb ones. Cousin [*****] types not Saudi royalty."