March 25, 2023
THE TRUMP BRAND:
The moral injuries @SpeakerMcCarthy and his insurrectionists sympathizer have created will never go away. We did our job. We protected them. Yet they defend the the rioters who were hunting them and they colleagues. room by room. They betrayed us. pic.twitter.com/zcl4ImFiIV— Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) March 25, 2023
