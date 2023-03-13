THE TINY TRUMP BRAND:

US health agencies have sent a letter to the surgeon general of Florida, warning that his claims about Covid-19 vaccine risks are harmful to the public.





The letter was sent to Joseph Ladapo on Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It was a response to a letter Ladapo wrote to the agencies last month, expressing concerns about what he described as adverse effects from Covid vaccines.





"It is the job of public health officials around the country to protect the lives of the populations they serve, particularly the vulnerable," said the federal letter, which was signed by the FDA commissioner, Robert Califf, and CDC director, Rochelle Walensky.





"Fueling vaccine hesitancy undermines this effort."



