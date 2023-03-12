March 12, 2023
THE RIGHT IS THE LEFT:
The Tolerance of Texts (Joseph Pearce, March 9th, 2023, Imaginative Conservative)
As Chesterton reminds us, angels can fly because they take themselves lightly whereas the devil falls through the force of his own gravity. Those who spurn humility and follow the creeds of Pride take themselves far too seriously. Theirs is the only perspective permissible. Other perspectives are offensive and must not be tolerated.Against such Pride, we can counter with the words attributed (erroneously) to Voltaire: "I may disapprove of what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it."In the final analysis, freedom is not possible without freedom of speech, and tolerance is not possible without the tolerance of texts with which we disapprove. The lack of such tolerance leads to the banning of books and the banning of people. Ultimately, so history proves, it leads to the burning of books and the mass execution of people.
It's fun watching Tiny Trump and co. both rage at the Left over Dr. Seuss and Roald Dahl and at the possibility a schoolkid might read about Jim Crow,
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 12, 2023 12:00 AM