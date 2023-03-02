THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

Does it strike you as outrageous to suggest, as Fox News host Tucker Carlson has, that President Joe Biden's slow response to the toxic spill in East Palestine, Ohio is evidence that he doesn't care about white people? Carlson put it this way: "East Palestine is overwhelmingly white, and it's politically conservative. That shouldn't be relevant, but it very much is. . . . [It's] a poor benighted town whose people are forgotten, and in the view of the people who lead this country, forgettable." Not to be outdone in the racial sweepstakes, Charlie Kirk denounced Biden's "war against white people."





If you're disgusted by that, you may understand how some conservatives felt in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina became the occasion for charging George W. Bush with racism. Jesse Jackson told CNN, "I saw five thousand African Americans on the I-10 causeway. It looked like Africans in the hull of a slave ship." He also claimed that when churches were contacted about offering aid, they first demanded to know whether the victims were black or white. During NBC's telethon for hurricane relief, Kanye West famously declared that "George W. Bush doesn't care about black people." Those sentiments got a good airing on major TV outlets. (That West wound up on the Mar-a-Lago patio 17 years later in company with a Nazi suggests that perhaps he shouldn't have been treated as an oracle back then.)