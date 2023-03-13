THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Over 250 US-based financial investors warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his government's planned judicial overhaul could chill new infusions of cash into Israel, the latest signal of potentially devastating economic fallout should the controversial legislation go through.





"Many leaders in the business community will feel compelled to reevaluate their reliance on Israel as a strategic destination for investment, sourcing talent, building engineering centers, and maintaining intellectual property," read a letter signed by 255 investors, according to Channel 12 news, which first reported on the missive Sunday.



