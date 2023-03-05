March 5, 2023
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
The Reservist Protests Prove Netanyahu Has Lost the Patriot Card (Anshel Pfeffer, Mar 5, 2023, Ha'aretz)
Sunday's report by Haaretz military correspondent Yaniv Kubovich on the refusal by nearly all reserve pilots of the Israel Air Force's 69th Squadron to join in a training exercise this week, and their plans to attend the pro-democracy protest instead, is an unprecedented political move by reservists.In recent weeks, thousands of reservists have made similar statements. However, this was a concerted action by 37 out of 40 reservists - all flying with one of the IAF's most strategic squadrons, identifying specifically as members of one small and elite unit. (The 69th is the only squadron operating the long-range F-15I fighter-bomber.) Unsurprisingly, it resonated more than any other reservist protest. [...]What we're seeing now, though, is on a scale never seen before - both in the number of reservists openly saying they'll refuse to serve if the judicial overhaul goes through, because it will be "serving a dictatorship," in the wide variety of elite units represented in the protest; and also in the backing they have received from a wide swath of Israeli society and from senior figures in the security establishment (including former chiefs of staff).
